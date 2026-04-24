Help Feed and House My Children & Medicine

I'm raising money to help feed and house my children. I became disabled after an accident i was in at work, I fell on a rod sticking out of the ground and it impelled me through my right testicle and 5inches inside me, not long after my lung collapsed so I had lung surgery. I'm very lucky to be alive! I'm unable to work for quite a long time (if i ever get to go back) and disability takes years to get.. if anyone can help with any amount i would greatly appreciate it! My main concern is making sure my kids have food. Those bills can wait... This was hard for me to make, I'm not a person to ask for help, but I'm not going to let my kids suffer. Funds will be going towards food, clothing for school and medications I need. God Bless 🙏