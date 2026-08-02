Help Evie Get the Surgery She Needs

I'm raising funds to help my pet Evie get the medical care she needs. Evie requires surgery for a recessed condition that will cost $644.00. While I've been trying to raise funds for that procedure, she slipped on a wet floor and tore her ligament, which will require another surgery estimated at $2,894.00.





I'm on a disability budget and these costs are beyond what I can cover on my own. I've been working to raise funds through other platforms but have only received $60 so far. Your support would mean so much to Evie and to me as we work to get her the care she needs. Partners with Paws have paid for 2 visits at the Lorain Animal Clinic in Lorain Ohio. Brian a private donor. Credited the veterinarian in Lorain Ohio.. all the money will go to Evie's care surgery medication rehabilitation gas for Nyles Casada 🚗 and wellness medication flea and tick grooming she needs a good grooming and whatever else Evie may need okay