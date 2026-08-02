Help euthanize and cremate my dog

Hello my name is Asia. I got my dog at just a puppy when he was 8 weeks old and I was 16. We went through everything together. Homeless, living with people. Eventually I was able to get us our first apartment. 3 years later I found out I was pregnant with my son and they where brothers since the day I brought the baby home. We slept together every night. Played, went on walks and adventures, he loves to swim. It has now been 15 years and my guy is a little old man now. I can’t imagine my life with out him but unfortunately I have to put him down. I’m struggling financially at the moment having to buy school stuff and pay bills and everything being a single mom. If anyone is willing to donate towards the cost of his euthanasia and cremation I would really appreciate it. Thank you so much