Help Emma Complete Her Worship Arts Degree

My daughter Emma is a sophomore Worship Arts major at a Christian university. The gap between her tuition and what her scholarships and loans cover is over $6,000 each semester (total cost is over $26,000 a semester).





We used her college savings during her freshman year. We currently have a large loan for a handicap accessible bedroom/bathroom/closet we put on our house for my 85-year-old Mother to come live with us. We are unable to take on more debt at this time. Emma has applied to multiple scholarships on all the scholarship sites without success. We've searched for ministry-related scholarships, but most are either college-specific or denomination-specific, and as members of a non-denominational church, she doesn't qualify for those.





It's striking because there's a real shortage of worship leaders in churches right now. Many positions go unfilled for years, with volunteers stepping in. Our own church is experiencing this gap. You'd think with such a need, there would be more support for students training in this field. Emma is one of only five students in the Worship Arts program at her college. She sings, plays guitar, is learning keyboard, and writes songs. She is a Discipleship Coordinator for the freshman Honors floor this year. I can provide more information about her upon request.





We're asking for help to cover the tuition gap one year at a time, so Emma can finish her degree and serve the Lord in this important way. We are convinced that God led her to this school and are trusting Him to provide.





If you would prefer to send money directly to the college, I can provide that information.