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Prison Education and Rehabilitation

Monthly Goal$2,500 CAD
Total Raised$0 CAD
Raised this month$0 CAD

Fundraiser created byChristel Davidsen

Fundraiser funds will be received by Christel Davidsen

Prison Education and Rehabilitation

Investing in Human Potential: A Proof-of-Concept for Prison Education and Rehabilitation

Luke "Elliott" Sommer, M.S., Ed.D. Candidate

Research Fellow, Federal Prison Education and Reform Alliance (FPERA)

The Opportunity

Across the United States, thousands of incarcerated individuals possess the intellectual capacity, discipline, and motivation to complete college degrees, develop professional skills, and contribute meaningfully to society. Yet most never do—not because of a lack of ability, but because of a lack of access. 

Education is consistently identified as one of the most powerful tools for reducing recidivism. Despite this, funding barriers, limited resources, and institutional constraints prevent many from pursuing meaningful academic and personal development.

This initiative is built on a simple but powerful premise: 

What happens when one incarcerated individual is given full access to the resources required to reach their full potential?

The Model

This project seeks modest monthly contributions to fund:


Rather than abstract advocacy, this effort creates a living case study—a fully documented demonstration of what is possible when barriers are removed. The long-term goal is not personal advancement alone, but to generate evidence, visibility, and a replicable model for scaling investment in incarcerated education nationwide. 

Why This Matters


This project aims to make this case not just theoretically, but empirically. 

A Proven Foundation

This initiative builds on an already established record of discipline, achievement, and service:


This is not a hypothetical investment in potential; it is an investment in a demonstrated trajectory.

What Others Are Saying About Luke "Elliott" Sommer

"This is the kind of man we need in freedom."


"I stake my reputation, integrity, and name on this young man. I believe he can and will make a difference in this world."


"Mr. Sommer's substantial accomplishments during his incarceration show he has risen above his traumatic past and has profoundly changed since he last appeared before the court." 


"[He has] the support of employees at this institution, and we believe [he has] proven [his] capabilities and potential."


The Vision Beyond One Individual

This project is not an endpoint—it's a starting line. 

By documenting outcomes in:


The ultimate goal is to shift the narrative at work in our nation's prisons from "containment" to "cultivation."

How You Can Help

This initiative relies on small, consistent monthly contributions. Because it is not currently structured as a non-profit, donations are not tax-deductible. However, this allows for immediate, flexible deployment of resources directly into education and development. 

Your support will:


Commitment to Transparency

Integrity is key. All money raised will be reported, and spending will be thoroughly documented. The data will be made publicly available on Elliott's prisonprofessors.org profile, where he will also post transcripts, course reports, and journal entries documenting progress.

Monthly Donor Levels and Estimated Impact Levels

$10/month—Supports essential educational materials and books

$25/month—Contributes to course enrollment and academic progress

$50/month—Supports both education and improved nutrition for health outcomes

$100/month and beyond—Supports full-spectrum development (education, research, and health)

Donate at: https://www.givesendgo.com/help-elliott-get-his-doctorate-from-pris

This is an opportunity to participate in something larger than a single life outcome—it is a chance to answer a critical question:

What is possible when we invest in human potential even in the most unlikely places?

For more information, please reach out to us at:

lelliottsommer@gmail.com

250-870-7446

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