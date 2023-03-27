Help Eeyore Get the Care He Needs

My sweet baby boy is named Eeyore. Over the past five weeks, he has had one thing after another happen. First, a sinus infection that almost took his life. After fighting that like a champ, he started having seizures. Got those under control with some medication. Then now he is experiencing a severe bladder infection and possible spinal nerve damage.





We don't have a lot of money, but we would love to give this boy a fighting chance. An MRI could help us finally figure out exactly what is going on with him. Your support would mean so much to Eeyore and to us as we work through this difficult time. Thank you for standing with our boy.