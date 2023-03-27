Help Edward build a music recording studio

Hello, my name is Edward and I am from Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.





I have a dream to build a small music recording studio to help young artists in my community. Many talented singers and rappers in Dar have no place to record their music affordably.





I want to create a space where people can come, record their songs, and chase their dreams. This studio will also help me earn income to support my family and employ other youth.





I am raising $1300 to buy the basic equipment to start the studio.

Here is how the money will be used:

- $500 for monitor Speaker

- $400 for Microphone, Audio Interface, and Headphones

- $250 for Laptop and Recording Software

- $100 for Soundproofing materials and furniture

- $50 for Internet and first month rent





With your support, this studio will become a home for music and talent in Dar es Salaam.





Note: I am using Kenya in registration because Tanzania is not listed yet, but I am 100% from Tanzania and the studio will be built in Dar.





Every donation, big or small, brings me one step closer to this dream.

Thank you for believing in music and believing in me.





God bless you.