Help Duck Get the Surgery He Needs

Our dog, Duck, has been diagnosed with a cancerous tumor in his mouth. We are two seniors living on a very tight budget, and we're desperately trying to raise the money to pay for his surgery scheduled for August 27, 2026.





Duck means the world to us, and we want to give him a better life. Your support would help us cover the cost of his surgery and give him the care he needs. Thank you for standing with us and with Duck.