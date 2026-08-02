Help Doug Get His Surgery

Doug is my pocket bully, and he has a tumor that needs to be removed. The surgery is scheduled for September 1, 2026.





I was recently laid off from my job, and I don't have the resources to cover the cost of his surgery right now. I live on property I purchased in my RV, and every bit of help makes a difference.





Douglas means so much to me, and I want to make sure he gets the care he needs. Your support would mean so much to us both. Thank you for standing with Doug and me.