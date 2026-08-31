Help Dewayne After ATV Accident

My friend Dewayne was in an ATV wreck on August 31st in Glasgow, Kentucky. He was airlifted to the University of Louisville and is still in ICU fighting for his life.





Right now, our family and friends are making the drive to be with him as much as we can. We're asking for help with gas to get to and from the hospital, and with clothing for Dewayne while he recovers.





Every donation means so much to us during this time. Thank you for standing with my brother and keeping him in your prayers. God bless you.