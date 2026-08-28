Help Della and Rebecca Find a Safe New Home

We are asking for help for my 74-year-old aunt, Della, and her 34-year-old daughter, Rebecca.





Della is a widow who has spent her entire life putting her children first. Rebecca is nonverbal and depends on her mother for many of her everyday needs, including dressing, bathing, brushing her teeth and hair, and other daily care.





Della has faced more than most people could imagine. She was raised in foster care, and because of that experience, she always wanted something different for her own children. She wanted her children to come home to their mother, have a warm meal, and have a home where they could simply be a family.





After her husband passed away when he was only in his early 30s, Della raised her children and did everything she could to provide for them. She lives on a small Social Security income, but for years she cleaned houses to earn extra money because she wanted to make sure her family had what they needed. She continued working until she physically could not anymore.





Today, Della is struggling with serious physical limitations, including broken discs in her back, COPD, and arthritis. She is no longer physically capable of moving the household herself.





Della and Rebecca need to relocate, and they have a home full of furniture and belongings, along with three outdoor storage sheds that also need to be moved. They also have an 11-year-old dog who is an important part of their family and must come with them.





Our family has helped as much as we possibly can, but we have reached a point where we need to ask for help from our community.





We are hoping to raise $6,000 to help cover the cost of professional movers as well as the first and last month’s rent and security deposit for a new home.





This isn’t just about moving belongings from one house to another. It’s about helping an aging mother who has spent her entire life caring for her daughter find a safe and stable place where they can continue to live together.





No contribution is too small. If you aren’t able to donate, sharing this fundraiser can make an enormous difference and is just as appreciated.





From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for taking the time to read Della and Rebecca’s story, for helping in any way you can, and for sharing their request with others. We are incredibly grateful for every prayer, donation, and share.