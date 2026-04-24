Help Dave Retain Counsel in Florida

Asking for help like this is one of the hardest things I have ever had to do.





I am facing a probation-violation proceeding in Florida where incarceration is a real possibility. The attorney I want to retain already knows the history of my case and requires a $5,000 retainer paid up front.





I have exhausted financing options, and am unable to secure the $5,000, so I am asking for help.





Over the past few years, I have worked hard to put my life back together. I completely changed careers and started over in a steady hourly-wage union job. I began going to meetings, therapy, classes and support groups, and working with psychiatrists and doctors to get healthier and make better life choices. I got Lou trained and certified to be my psychiatric service animal and he has been my rock. After 13 years, we more than depend on each other and separation would be a disaster for us both.





The turnaround in my life has been remarkable, and I do not want mistakes from my past to knock me off the positive path I have worked so hard to build.





The complexities of my physical and mental disabilities can make a large impact on this case. I believe my attorney is best qualified to present it to the court properly.





I am not asking anyone to decide my case. I am asking for the opportunity to have an attorney beside me who can make sure the court sees the complete picture—not just mistakes from my past, but the progress I have made and the life I am working hard to protect today.





My fundraising goal is $5,250 to cover the attorney’s retainer, processing fees, and related legal expenses.





If you can donate, any amount will help. If you cannot, sharing this fundraiser may help it reach someone who can.





Thank you for reading, sharing, donating, or simply helping me get closer to having the representation I need.

D. Dean