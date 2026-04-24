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Help Dave Live Beyond Dialysis

Goal₱2,210,000 PHP
Raised₱0 PHP

Fundraiser created byErwin Dave Dahao

Help Dave Live Beyond Dialysis

My name is Erwin Dave Dahao, but most people call me Dave. I am from the Philippines, and I have been living with end-stage renal disease caused by chronic glomerulonephritis.


I have depended on hemodialysis since 2021. Dialysis has kept me alive, but over the years, I have felt my body becoming weaker. I am now asking for help to raise $40,550 for a kidney transplant and the medical care surrounding it.


The Life I Built Before Dialysis

I am the eldest of four siblings and the son of a farmer. I am still single, and much of my adult life has been focused on working hard so I could help give my parents and siblings a more secure future.


I was an honor student from elementary school onward. In college, I studied Accountancy and Management Accounting, became a Dean’s List student, and received the Outstanding University Student Award for excellence in academics, leadership, and community involvement.


I eventually became a Certified Public Accountant.


I worked as a college lecturer, teaching accounting and financial management to students who dreamed of becoming CPAs themselves. I also worked as a school administrator and helped lead a school campus.


Later, I pursued a Master in Business Administration because I wanted to continue learning and create a better future for myself and my family. Unfortunately, I was unable to finish the program as my health gradually worsened.


My life was never centered only on academics and work.


I joined our church choir when I was eight years old and continued singing until my twenties, before my health became more difficult to manage. I sang solos in church, played the piano during services, taught music to younger members, and served as a church youth leader.


For much of my life, I tried to teach, serve, work, and help others.


Kidney disease changed nearly everything.


How Kidney Disease Changed My Life

Since starting dialysis in 2021, much of my life has revolved around treatments, medicines, medical appointments, and the exhaustion that comes with kidney failure.


Dialysis keeps me alive, but each year has become more physically difficult.


There are days when I cannot sit at my desk for even two hours without needing to stop and rest. Despite this, I continue to work remotely in accounting, sometimes through graveyard shifts, because I still need income for my medicines, dialysis-related expenses, and daily needs.


Before I was able to find remote work, I earned only about ₱15,000, or approximately $270 per month, from a regular daytime accounting job in the Philippines. That amount was not enough to cover all of my maintenance medicines and medical needs.


As the eldest child and one of the people my family depends on, I also continue working because I do not want my parents to carry more financial and physical burden than they already do.


Even while dealing with my own condition, I still worry about how I can continue helping my family.


I have already visited the Southern Philippines Medical Center and the Northern Mindanao Medical Center to inquire about their kidney transplant programs.


A transplant may be possible for me, but the cost is far beyond what I can afford on my own, no matter how hard I continue working.


A Willing Donor Is Already Waiting

One of the biggest reasons I still have hope is that I already have someone willing to donate a kidney to me.


However, we have not yet been able to proceed with the required laboratory tests, compatibility testing, and complete medical evaluation.


The reason is simple: I cannot afford the full cost of these tests while continuing to pay for dialysis, medicines, and everyday expenses.


Having a willing donor gives me a real opportunity for a transplant. But before anything can move forward, we need to determine through proper medical testing whether the donation can safely proceed.


Asking for donations is not something I ever imagined I would have to do.


Because I am a CPA, some people may assume that I am financially comfortable. The truth is much simpler: I have been working to survive, support my medical needs, and continue helping my family.


Creating this fundraiser requires me to set aside a lot of pride.


But I also understand that my health cannot wait forever.


What I want most is the chance to live a life that is not completely controlled by dialysis.


I want to regain my strength. I want to keep working. I want to serve others again. And I want the opportunity to build a meaningful future beyond the dialysis chair.


How Your Donation Will Help

My goal is to raise $40,550, which will go toward the following estimated expenses:

  1. $33,000 (₱1,800,000) for transplant surgery and hospitalization
  2. $5,500 (₱300,000) for pre-transplant tests, compatibility testing, and medical evaluations
  3. $1,500 (₱80,000) for medicines and post-transplant care
  4. $550 (₱30,000) for necessary medical travel, lodging, and related expenses


These amounts may change depending on hospital fees, medical findings, exchange rates, and my needs before and after surgery.


Despite everything kidney disease has taken from me, I have not stopped thinking about the future.


One day, I hope to establish a sustainable ranch or farm where I can live more peacefully and create a dependable livelihood for my family.


I am not asking for a luxurious life.


I am asking for a chance to live with greater freedom, dignity, and hope.


For years, I have tried to be the responsible son, teacher, church musician, youth leader, and family breadwinner. I have spent much of my life trying to carry responsibilities for others.


Today, I am asking others to help carry me through this chapter.


Please consider donating to my kidney transplant fund.


No contribution is too small.


If you are unable to donate, sharing this campaign with your family, friends, church, workplace, or community can still make a meaningful difference. Every share helps my story reach someone who may be able to help.


Thank you for reading my story, praying for me, sharing this fundraiser, or contributing toward my transplant.


Please help me have a chance to live beyond dialysis.


With hope and gratitude,

Dave


Follow My Journey

I also share updates about my dialysis life, transplant preparation, and fundraising progress on my Facebook page, 4 Hours at a Time.


If you would like to follow my journey and see future updates, you can visit my Facebook page here: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61593717535714




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