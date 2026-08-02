Help Darrell Recover After Motorcycle Accident

Darrell Tice was in a serious motorcycle accident where he lost both of his legs and broke both hands. He's facing a long road ahead, and he needs his family and friends standing by him every step of the way.





Right now, the focus is on getting him the care he needs to heal and adjust to his new reality. Medical bills are mounting, and his family is working hard to cover the everyday expenses that come with his recovery and care.





We're raising funds to help Darrell get the support he needs and to ease the financial burden on his family during this incredibly difficult time. Your donation would mean so much to them as they navigate what comes next. Thank you for standing with Darrell and his family.