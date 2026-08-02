Help Danielle Recover and Support Her Family

Danielle is a hardworking single mom to Autumn and Jacob. A serious car accident left her with two fractured ribs and significant bruising, and she's still recovering.





Her job at IHOP requires her to be on her feet and physically active. Right now, we don't know when she'll be able to return to work. Without short-term disability coverage, every week she's unable to work is a week without her normal income.





Our immediate goal is to help Danielle focus on healing without worrying about rent, utilities, groceries, and caring for her children. Any support will make a real difference for her family during the weeks ahead. If you're able to give, thank you, your help means so much. If you aren't able to give financially, prayers for Danielle's healing and for her family are deeply appreciated.