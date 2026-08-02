Help Dad Fix His Truck for Work

My dad has been through so much. He lost my grandmother, then my little sister four months later, and then my 14-year-old son a year and a half after that. A couple of days after my son passed, I was diagnosed with stage 3 cervical cancer. I'm his only child left.





Now his truck has broken down. It's his only transportation for work as a pool technician, and repairs will cost at least $2,000, money we don't have. Without it, he can't work.





I want to give him a break and help him through this. Any donation, big or small, would mean so much.