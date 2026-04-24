Help Christian Stay Home

Christian is facing charges for something he didn't do. His rights were violated by the sheriff department, and he's fighting to clear his name and get back home where he belongs.





Christian is disabled both physically and mentally. He requires a wheelchair and cane to get around and has a lot of medical problems. He cannot take care of himself and needs support as he works through this.





All he wants is to be home with his dogs and his fiancé. Your donation will help cover his legal costs so he can fight these charges and return to the people and life he loves. Thank you for standing with Christian.