Help Chris "Direct D" Ruff Get Home





Chris Ruff, better known to many as “Direct D,” is going through an incredibly difficult time and is currently unable to be at home to care for his ranch and the animals that depend on him.





We are asking for your help to make sure Chris can get through this difficult period without losing the home, ranch, and animals he has worked so hard to maintain.





If you are unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser is just as valuable. Please help us spread the word and reach people who may be willing to lend a hand during this challenging time.





Thank you to everyone who contributes, shares, sends encouragement, or simply keeps Chris and his animals in your thoughts. Your support can make a real difference right now.