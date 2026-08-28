Help Chima Nelson Treat His Spine Injury

My name is Chima Nelson. I'm a singer and songwriter from Owerri, Imo State, Nigeria.





For 2 years I have been battling a spine injury. The pain is constant, and walking and standing have become a struggle. Doctors say I need urgent treatment and therapy, but I cannot afford it.





Even in pain, I use my music to fight for hope. I sing for a New Nigeria, my songs "Book of Chima Nelson" and "2027 is for Peter Obi" carry my voice.





Your donation will help cover spine treatment and medication, physiotherapy and rehabilitation, and medical scans and consultations. Any amount helps. Any prayer helps.





I'm a member of Baptist Church Dimorji, Obokwe, Mbieri. I've seen God use people to bless others, and I believe He will use you too.





Please help me stand again so I can continue to sing and serve.





Thank you. God bless you.