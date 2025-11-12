Help Children Trade Stones for Desks.

Over 2,000 children in 'schools' sit on jagged stones in Laikipia, Kenya, as of 2026.

The county grapples with severe poverty, hardship, and insecurity (banditry). More than 40% live below the poverty line, and around 30% depend on food aid during droughts and famines. The Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) reports a multidimensional poverty rate exceeding 55%.

The Poverty Alleviation Program (PAP) is a community-benefit organization with a mission to end this vicious cycle of extreme poverty through humanitarian and infrastructural efforts. Registration number DSD/31/163/01/61663.

Our 10-member team is fundraising for 300 double desks. That’s 600 children who will finally sit properly, write without pain, and study without distraction.

One sturdy, locally made wooden desk costs KES 6,500 (about USD 50).

We are calling this campaign Desks for Dreams, because a desk is never just a desk. It is the difference between dropping out at grade 3 and finishing secondary school. It is the difference between a childhood of pain and a childhood of possibility.

Here’s what your donation can do today:

$50 / KES 6,500 → 1 desk = 2 children sit comfortably

$100 / KES 13,000 → 2 desks = 4 children

$250 / KES 32,300 → 5 desks = 10 children

$500 / KES 64,600 → 10 desks = an entire rural and remote classroom transformed





Let’s join hands to give 600 children desks and a better future.





Sincerely,

Raphael Munene

https://www.rmt.or.ke/