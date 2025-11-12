Help Cathie and Harry Move

Hello, my name is Cathie. My husband Harry and I are facing an emergency that we need help with, and we're asking for your prayers as well.





After living in our home for the past seventeen years, our landlord has decided to sell the property. We were given only thirty days, starting September 1st, to find a new place, pack, and move. We received no advance warning.





Harry and I are elderly and depend on disability to live day to day. We don't have savings to fall back on, but our Lord has always blessed us and seen us through month to month. We've been blessed with our three children, our granddaughter, and a wonderful church family who have stood by us.





We're raising money to cover our moving expenses and first and last month's rent for a new home. Your support would mean so much to us during this time. Thank you for standing with us.





Matthew 6:31-32: "So do not worry, saying, 'What shall we eat?' or 'What shall we drink?' or 'What shall we wear?' For the pagans run after all these things, and your heavenly Father knows that you need them."



