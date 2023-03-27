Help Catherine Fight Ovarian Cancer

My sister, Catherine Boragay Ugaddan, 41, is a wife and a full-time mom who is now facing one of the hardest battles of her life.

After months of stomach pain and unusual bleeding, she went for a checkup. Doctors found large masses in her ovaries. After several tests, CT scans, and a biopsy, she was diagnosed with ovarian adenocarcinoma, a type of ovarian cancer.

She is now preparing to undergo 6 cycles of chemotherapy. Each session is estimated to cost around ₱60,000–₱70,000 (approximately $1,035–$1,205), which means we are preparing for approximately ₱360,000–₱420,000 (approximately $6,200–$7,240) for chemotherapy alone, not including other medicines, laboratory tests, hospital visits, and other treatment-related expenses.

Our family is doing everything we can to support her, and we have also brought back our small family baking business, Boragay's Best, where the proceeds from our weekend sales will go toward her treatment.

We are asking for help because we know the road ahead will be long and expensive. Any amount, no matter how small, can help Catherine get through another treatment session.

If you are unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser would already mean so much to us.

Thank you for taking the time to read Catherine's story and for helping our family during this difficult time. 🤍

Catherine is 41, married, and living in Rodriguez (Montalban), Rizal, Philippines.