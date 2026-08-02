Help Carol Through Her Fourth Cancer Treatment

I have been living with cancer since 2018. This year, I am preparing for my fourth treatment.

2018 — excision and mastectomy

2021 — another excision

2023 — cryosurgery followed by hormone therapy

2026 — planned cryosurgery and my first round of localized chemotherapy

Eight years. Four treatments.

I have managed each chapter as it came, continued working, raising my daughter, writing, and simply getting on with life.

This time, however, I need help.

My immediate goal is to raise ₱900,000 for the next phase of my cancer treatment : cryosurgery and the first round of localized chemotherapy.

For those who know me, asking for help probably sounds a little unlike me. I am much more comfortable being the person trying to figure things out, solve the problem, and find a way forward.

But there are some things we cannot, and perhaps should not, carry entirely on our own.

I am a mother to my daughter, Kate. I work with technology and systems, and I love turning things I have learned and lived through into something useful. Over the past year, I have published three books, and there are still many things I would love to write, build, learn, and contribute.

More than anything, though, I want the chance to keep being present for Kate—not only for the big milestones, but for the ordinary days in between.

The drives. The conversations. The laughter. The occasional disagreement. Birthdays and graduations. Quiet afternoons when nothing particularly important happens.

Those ordinary days mean a great deal to me.

So after eight years of finding my way through cancer, I am asking others to help me with this next part.

If you are able to contribute, any amount brings me closer to the treatment I need. If you cannot donate, sharing this page with someone who might be able to help would mean just as much.

A small something from me

For five days, I am making the Kindle edition of my book Motion and Clarity: How Systems Behave Under Pressure and How to See Them Before They Break available free on Amazon.

You do not need to donate to download it. It isn't a reward or payment for helping me.

It is simply something I have made that I would like to share.

Perhaps there is a little irony in the title now. I wrote about how systems behave under pressure, and these days I have been learning quite a bit about that from the inside.

I am still writing. Still working. Still making plans.

I just need some help getting through this part.

My goal is ₱900,000 for the treatment ahead.

To everyone who contributes, shares this page, downloads the book, sends a message, or simply keeps Kate and me in their thoughts,

thank you for helping me continue.



