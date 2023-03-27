Help Care for 3 Abandoned Kittens

I found 3 grey kittens abandoned in our area about 7 weeks old, 2 boys and 1 girl. They're eating well, using the litter box, and playing with toys, but they need vet care and vaccines before they can go to their forever homes.





One is fluffier than the other two, and I think they'll all be long-haired, possibly Maine Coon. They're going to be very special pets.





Shelters in our area are full right now, especially during peak kitten season, so I'm working to find them good homes myself. Your support will help cover their vet care and vaccines so they can be healthy and ready for adoption. Thank you for helping these three find the loving homes they deserve.