Help Caitlin Get The Care She Needs

Caitlin had a baby four months ago and shortly after began experiencing severe postpartum psychosis. She's been through many tests, psychiatric help, and therapy as she works toward recovery.





We have a brain scan scheduled and would like to admit her for a 30-day stay at Honey Lake clinic. These are critical next steps in getting her the right care.





Caitlin has two other daughters, one of whom is autistic. They need their mom back, and Andrew is doing everything he can to make that happen.





Your support would help cover the cost of the brain scan and the treatment program at Honey Lake.