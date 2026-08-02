GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

Help Build the From Wounds to Healing Movement

Goal$10,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byLapisce Gross

Help Build the From Wounds to Healing Movement

Hello, my name is Lapisce Gross, founder of From Wounds to Healing.

I never imagined that one day the pain I experienced would become part of the purpose that drives my life.

I am a survivor of childhood sexual abuse, domestic violence, addiction, grief, and other life-changing challenges. There were times when I questioned my worth and wondered whether healing was even possible. Through doing my own inner work, I discovered something that changed my life: our past does not have to define our future.

Today, I use what I have learned through my own healing journey to help create supportive spaces where others can begin theirs.

I created From Wounds to Healing to provide trauma-informed coaching workshops, healing resources, journals, breathwork, meditation, self-reflection exercises, and other tools designed to help individuals rebuild self-worth, develop healthier boundaries, reconnect with themselves, and move forward with hope.

Why am I asking for help?

Right now, I am offering many of my workshops free of charge because I believe access to supportive healing resources shouldn't depend entirely on someone's ability to pay. I have already begun bringing this work into my community, including facilitating workshops within a women's correctional setting.

At this stage, the income I currently have is needed for my basic living expenses. That leaves very little available to personally fund the materials and expenses required to continue growing this work.

Your donations will help me:

• Professionally print ROOTED healing journals and workbooks instead of relying on basic printed-paper materials

• Purchase workshop supplies and participant materials

• Cover transportation costs to community and correctional-facility workshops

• Continue developing and maintaining my website

• Expand access to free and low-cost workshops and healing resources

• Build the infrastructure needed to make From Wounds to Healing sustainable

This fundraiser isn't simply about supporting me—it's about helping me continue creating spaces where people who have experienced trauma, hardship, addiction, grief, and difficult life circumstances can discover that their story doesn't have to end where their pain began.

Every donation, regardless of the amount, moves this mission forward. If you're unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser is another meaningful way to help.

I also believe in transparency. Supporters are welcome to follow the From Wounds to Healing journey on Facebook, where I will share updates, workshop progress, journal development, milestones, and how contributions are being used.

Thank you for believing in this mission and helping turn wounds into healing. 💜

No woman heals alone—and as this mission grows, neither should anyone else.

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Evangelism
Arise, Shine — A Crowd for Tyson
Raised: $500 USD
Goal: $2,550 USD
Arise, Shine — A Crowd for Tyson

He's been somebody's crowd a hundred times. Nobody has ever been his.Tyson stands on the street and says the same thing to strangers every day: Arise,...

Loading...

Event
TurnSeekGo
Raised: $109,579 USD
Goal: $200,000 USD
TurnSeekGo

THE CALL TO GENZAn invitation to join the mission and partner financiallyWe believe New England is stepping into a significant moment.Sept 5 2026, Tho...

Loading...

Medical
Supporting Deb and Family During Medical Crisis
Raised: $1,435 USD
Goal: $6,000 USD
Supporting Deb and Family During Medical Crisis

Reaching out, on behalf of our valued co-worker, Deb Stone, whose family is facing an unexpected and difficult medical crisis.Recently, Pete, her husb...

Loading...

Mission
Ellas Mission trip to Brazil
Raised: $2,170 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Ellas Mission trip to Brazil

Hi everyone!I was recently given an amazing last-minute opportunity to join a mission trip to Paraíba, Brazil, from July 16–30, and I'm so excited to...

Loading...

Emergency
Philippines Earthquake Relief
Raised: $331 USD
Goal: $45,000 USD
Philippines Earthquake Relief

A powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck just off the coast of the southern Philippines on Monday, launching tsunami warnings across the region. The...

Loading...

Community
Scaling Hubs. Uplifting Nations — Fueling UP
Raised: $4,750 USD
Goal: $27,290 USD
Scaling Hubs. Uplifting Nations — Fueling UP

Africa's time is now — and transformation is already happening.Across sub-Saharan Africa, something remarkable is taking root. Farmers who once surviv...

Loading...

Medical
GiverArmy Cause RESCUE & REHABILITATION
Raised: $6,088 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause RESCUE & REHABILITATION

Our Rescue & Rehabilitation Cause is a fund uniquely set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.Grants Distribution:S...

Loading...

Adoption
GiverArmy Cause PROLIFE
Raised: $18,671 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause PROLIFE

Our Pro-Life Cause is a special fund uniquely set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.Grants Distributions are for:Supporti...

Loading...

Family
GiverArmy Cause ESSENTIALS FOR LIFE
Raised: $7,423 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause ESSENTIALS FOR LIFE

Our Essentials for Life Cause is a fund set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com. Grants Distribution are designated to...

Loading...

Emergency
GiverArmy Cause CRISIS RESPONSE
Raised: $2,156 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause CRISIS RESPONSE

Our Crisis Response Cause is a fund uniquely set up to mobilize resources for need, creating direct Kingdom Impact, providing grants to qualifying cam...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve