Help Build the From Wounds to Healing Movement

Hello, my name is Lapisce Gross, founder of From Wounds to Healing.

I never imagined that one day the pain I experienced would become part of the purpose that drives my life.

I am a survivor of childhood sexual abuse, domestic violence, addiction, grief, and other life-changing challenges. There were times when I questioned my worth and wondered whether healing was even possible. Through doing my own inner work, I discovered something that changed my life: our past does not have to define our future.

Today, I use what I have learned through my own healing journey to help create supportive spaces where others can begin theirs.

I created From Wounds to Healing to provide trauma-informed coaching workshops, healing resources, journals, breathwork, meditation, self-reflection exercises, and other tools designed to help individuals rebuild self-worth, develop healthier boundaries, reconnect with themselves, and move forward with hope.

Why am I asking for help?

Right now, I am offering many of my workshops free of charge because I believe access to supportive healing resources shouldn't depend entirely on someone's ability to pay. I have already begun bringing this work into my community, including facilitating workshops within a women's correctional setting.

At this stage, the income I currently have is needed for my basic living expenses. That leaves very little available to personally fund the materials and expenses required to continue growing this work.

Your donations will help me:

• Professionally print ROOTED healing journals and workbooks instead of relying on basic printed-paper materials

• Purchase workshop supplies and participant materials

• Cover transportation costs to community and correctional-facility workshops

• Continue developing and maintaining my website

• Expand access to free and low-cost workshops and healing resources

• Build the infrastructure needed to make From Wounds to Healing sustainable

This fundraiser isn't simply about supporting me—it's about helping me continue creating spaces where people who have experienced trauma, hardship, addiction, grief, and difficult life circumstances can discover that their story doesn't have to end where their pain began.

Every donation, regardless of the amount, moves this mission forward. If you're unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser is another meaningful way to help.

I also believe in transparency. Supporters are welcome to follow the From Wounds to Healing journey on Facebook, where I will share updates, workshop progress, journal development, milestones, and how contributions are being used.

Thank you for believing in this mission and helping turn wounds into healing. 💜

No woman heals alone—and as this mission grows, neither should anyone else.