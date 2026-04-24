Help Build Ninja Warrior in the Community!

Our family has been involved in ninja warrior for the past 6 years. Our kids have competed at the World Championships and our son, Dominic, was Runner Up in 11u FINA World Championships this past summer!





There are no ninja gyms in Wayne County, and we wanted to bring ninja to this community! Ninja helps kids not only build physical strength, but also resiliency and mental strength.





Our mission is to inspire every kid to grow strong, overcome obstacles, build confidence, and know they belong.





Your donation will help build something big!