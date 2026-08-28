Help Bryce Attend Twin Tiers Christian Academy

My name is Bryce and I'm 11 years old. I'm raising funds for sponsorship to attend Twin Tiers Christian Academy.





I'm really seeking to know God better and get a great education. I look forward to attending a smaller school where I can have more one-on-one time and be a part of the TTCA family. I want to join robotics and can't wait for the other opportunities that are available for me.





Your support would mean so much to me as I pursue this opportunity. If just 40 people, would donate $100, my entire tuition would be paid for. I appreciate anything you can do to help me get to TTCA!





*All funds donated will be directly sent to TTCA to be placed toward Bryce’s tuition.