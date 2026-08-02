Help Bryan B and Ruger get the emergency care

Help Bryan and Ruger Get the Emergency Care They Need

I am helping Bryan raise funds to allow him to provide the necessary veterinary care that his dog Ruger needs. Please read Bryan’s note and consider contributing to his cause. Thanks for your time and interest!

Matt









My name is Bryan B. I am a disabled American veteran of the United States Air Force, and I am reaching out to ask for help for my beloved dog, Ruger.

Ruger is far more than a pet to me—she is my companion, my constant source of comfort, and an incredibly important part of my emotional support. Because I am currently bed bound and have very limited financial resources, I am unable to afford the emergency veterinary care Ruger urgently needs.

Ruger has developed a hernia that requires reduction and surgical repair. Unfortunately, the cost of this necessary surgery is beyond what I can manage on my own, and every day that we are unable to get her the care she needs weighs heavily on me.

I am asking for help raising $3,000 to cover Ruger's hernia reduction and repair. Any amount, no matter how small, will bring us closer to getting Ruger the treatment she needs.

For me, Ruger is family. She has been by my side through difficult times and provides companionship and emotional support when I need it most. I want nothing more than to be able to return that love by getting her the medical care she needs.

If you are able to contribute, please know that your generosity means more to me than I can put into words. If you are unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser with friends, family, or on social media would be an enormous help.

Thank you for taking the time to read our story, for caring about Ruger, and for helping a disabled veteran and his best friend during a very difficult time. Every donation and every share can make a difference.

With gratitude,

Bryan & Ruger







