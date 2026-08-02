Help Bring Titan Home for Final Rest

My heart is completely broken. After 12 incredible, unforgettable years of unconditional love, loyalty, and companionship, my sweet Titan has crossed the rainbow bridge.





Titan was so much more than just a pet; he was my family, my comfort, and my constant shadow. For over a decade, he filled my life with pure joy, and navigating the world without him feels completely empty.





I desperately want to bring Titan back home where he belongs by having him cremated. Being able to keep his ashes close would bring me a small piece of comfort as I navigate this intense grief.





The cost for his final arrangements is $383. This unexpected expense is incredibly difficult for me to manage right now while trying to process this devastating loss.

If Titan ever brought a smile to your face, or if you know the profound pain of losing a soulmate animal, please consider donating. Even a few dollars will help me bring my boy home. If you are unable to donate, please consider sharing this page.



