Help bring my smile back!

💙 I’m Swallowing My Pride and Asking for Help 💙

This is probably one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to do, but I’m at a point where I truly don’t know what else to do.

I’m 35 years old, and I’m trying to raise money to get my teeth fixed and get dentures. I’ve been clean and sober for over 10 years. I’m incredibly grateful to be where I am today, but unfortunately, some of the choices I made when I was younger left me with damage that I’m still paying for today.

I also grew up without my mom around to teach me some of the basic things a young girl should have been taught about taking care of herself and her teeth. I don’t say that for sympathy or to make excuses. I’m simply being honest about how I ended up here.

My teeth have gotten so bad that I live with pain every single day. It affects my eating, sleeping, confidence, mental health, and my everyday life. My own dentist has told me he has never seen a case quite like mine. I’m scared that if I don’t get something done soon, I’m going to end up with a serious infection. At this point, I’m genuinely scared of what could happen if I continue putting it off.

I live in Harrison, Arkansas, and I’m currently working with Affordable Dentures. I’ve been working as a caregiver for people with disabilities for 11 years, and I’ve been with my current client for 9 years. I’ve worked hard to build a stable life and stay on the right path, and now I’m just asking for a little help getting past something I can’t afford to handle on my own.

A really good set of dentures or a long-lasting option that I could feel comfortable with for many years could cost around $30,000. That’s completely out of reach for me. But if I could somehow raise even $10,000, I could at least get the bare minimum done and finally start getting my mouth healthy.

I know $10,000 sounds like an impossible amount, but even $5, $10, or $20 would mean something to me. And if you can't donate, please don't feel bad. Sharing this post and saying a prayer for me would mean more than you know. ❤️

If you would rather donate directly to the dentist instead of donating through this fundraiser, that is absolutely okay. You can contact Affordable Dentures in Harrison, Arkansas and ask about putting money toward my dental account. I’m also willing to provide whatever information is needed to verify my situation.

And if someone knows of a dentist, dental school, organization, or another option that could help me get this done for less money or with a better solution, please reach out to me. I am willing to go somewhere else if it means I can finally get the help I need.

I honestly can't remember the last time I smiled without thinking about my teeth.

I want to know what it feels like to smile in a picture and not immediately cover my mouth. I want to laugh without being embarrassed. I want to eat without worrying. I want to look in the mirror and recognize myself again.

I also want to start taking better care of myself overall. I want to get healthier, lose some weight, and feel like I’m actually living instead of constantly struggling with depression, anxiety, pain, and insecurity. I truly believe fixing my smile would give me a huge boost toward getting my life and my confidence back.

I know there are people who may look at my situation and think, “Well, you should have taken better care of your teeth.” Maybe you're right. I wish I had. I wish I could go back and change a lot of things.

But I can't go back.

All I can do is take responsibility, stay sober, keep working, and try to fix what I can.

I’m not asking anyone to fix my life for me. I’m asking for a chance to fix something that has become a serious health problem and has affected nearly every part of my life.

If you can help, thank you from the bottom of my heart. If you can't, please share this and send some prayers my way. 🙏❤️

I just want my smile back.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story. ❤️