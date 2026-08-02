Help Bring Kidnapped Children Home

Children have been kidnapped and are in the custody of their captors. We need help from the outside world to secure their freedom and bring them home.

This includes help with schooling and personal needs as they recover and rebuild.

No gift is too small. Thank you for standing with us.

As the bible says: Give and it shall be given unto you, good measure, pressed now and running over shall men give into your bossom.





May God prosper you as you give to us.







