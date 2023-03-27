HELP BRING CATHOLIC FAITH EDUCATION TO THE WORL

🌍✝️ HELP US BRING CATHOLIC FAITH EDUCATION TO THE WORLD





Imagine someone, somewhere in the world, searching for God but having no access to Catholic education, teachers, or resources.





We want to change that.





We are building a FREE Catholic Online Academy where anyone, anywhere in the world can learn about Scripture, Catholic teaching, prayer, the Sacraments, the Saints, Church history, and so much more. 📖🙏





No matter where they live. No matter their circumstances. Everyone will be welcome.





But we need your help to make this mission possible.





Your donation can help us create lessons, develop courses, provide translations, maintain the technology, and reach people across the world.





❤️ Even a small donation can become part of something much bigger.





Please pray for this mission. And if you feel called to help us build it, you can make a donation through the link in my bio.





“Go into all the world and proclaim the gospel to every creature.” — Mark 16:15





🌎 One faith. One mission. One world.





🙏 Pray for us.

❤️ Donate if you can.

📲 Share this post so we can reach someone who needs it.





May God bless every person who helps bring this vision to life.