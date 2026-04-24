Help Brian Through Heart Surgery Recovery

My cousin Brian is in the ICU having emergency open heart surgery today. He lives alone and has no help at home, and won't have benefits for home care.





After surgery, Brian won't be able to lift anything or go out for a period of post-op recovery. He'll need support with meals, supplies, and basic needs while he heals.





Your support would mean so much to Brian during this time. Thank you for standing with him.





All help and every dollar helps. Brian lives in Edmonton, Alberta. All funds will go directly to him for medical needs