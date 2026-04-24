Help Bobby with Medical Bills and Living Costs

We're raising funds to help cover Bobby's medical bills, gas, and rent. My small business hasn't been bringing in enough, and we've been struggling with too many unexpected costs in between.





Bobby needs to stick to his strict regimens to stay healthy. He's already been hospitalized three times in one year, and every time it happens, I have to stop everything to be there for him. We want to make things easier for him so he doesn't have to carry so much stress.





Bobby is a good human. Your support would mean so much to us.