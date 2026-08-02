Help Bo Fight Cancer

My nephew is 43 and battling cancer. His wife is struggling to take care of him while trying to keep the bills paid. They have to travel numerous times a week to UAB for treatments, and with the price of gas and eating, it gets expensive.





We're asking for help to ease the financial burden during this difficult time.





Even if everyone gave $1.00, it would be so appreciated. We definitely understand if you can't afford to give. All we ask is if you can't give, please pray. We believe in the healing power of Jesus Christ.





Thank you all so much for your support.