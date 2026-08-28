Help Benji Get Knee Surgery

I'm raising money to help my mom cover veterinary costs for her 14-year-old chihuahua, Benji. He needs knee surgery, a small crucial lateral suture on his right knee. The surgical estimate is $1,300 to $1,500, and my mom has already spent $315 on his diagnosis. She's on disability with no other income and cannot afford the surgery on her own.





Benji came to my mom from someone in poor health. Last year, we had all of his teeth removed, and he's now healthy and up to date on all his vaccinations. He deserves the care he needs to stay comfortable and mobile.





Your support would mean so much to my mom and to Benji. Thank you for standing with us.