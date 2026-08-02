Help Baby Eun-woo's Medical Care

Please help Eun-woo, who had to undergo surgery for a hernia right after he was born. Before he could even experience the joys of life, he has been enduring the pain all by himself in the intensive care unit.

​Thanks to his brave spirit, Eun-woo has safely made it through a second surgery required due to complications. Please help us brighten his future. With your small acts of care and support, we want to help him experience the happiness and joy this world has to offer. We would love to share Eun-woo’s growth and journey with all of you.

​Thank you so much for taking the time to read this.