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Help Baby Alfi Fight for His Life & Heal Rare Hear

GoalRp 200,000,000 IDR
RaisedRp 0 IDR

Fundraiser created byLovita anggelina

Fundraiser funds will be received by Lovita anggelina

Help Baby Alfi Fight for His Life & Heal Rare Hear

A Little Heart, A Big Fight: Baby Alfi’s Journey to Healing

The Story:

When Baby Alfi came into this world, his family’s hearts overflowed with endless love and dreams for his future. But at just [Alfi's Age 1 months old], what was supposed to be a time of joyful first smiles and milestones turned into every parent’s worst nightmare.

Baby Alfi was diagnosed with a rare and life-threatening congenital heart disease.

Instead of playing with toys at home, this brave little boy spends his days fighting for every single breath inside a hospital room. His heart—small, fragile, yet remarkably strong—is working overtime just to keep him alive. Simple everyday moments like crying, laughing, or even sleeping take an immense toll on his fragile body.

Doctors have made it clear: Baby Alfi needs urgent heart surgery and specialized cardiac care. Without this critical procedure, his little heart will simply be unable to keep up.

The good news is that there is immense hope. With the right surgical treatment, intensive care, and medicine, Baby Alfi can fully heal and grow up to live a healthy, normal life. His condition is critical, but it is treatable.

However, the cost of specialized pediatric heart surgery in Indonesia is overwhelming. As his family, we have poured everything we have into his treatments, but the medical bills have quickly mounted far beyond our financial reach. We cannot fight this battle alone any longer.

Why Baby Alfi Needs Your Help Today

Baby Alfi has the fighting spirit, but he needs a community of angels to give him a second chance at life. Your generosity will directly fund:

Urgent Cardiac Surgery: To repair his rare heart condition and let his heart beat strong and true.

ICU & Hospital Expenses: Crucial round-the-clock monitoring before, during, and after his operation.

Post-Op Medication & Recovery: Long-term specialized care to ensure his heart fully heals.

How You Can Be Part of His Miracle

No act of kindness is ever too small. A single donation—whether $5, $20, or $50—brings Baby Alfi one step closer to leaving the hospital and coming home where he belongs.

If you cannot contribute financially, please share Baby Alfi’s story with your friends, family, and networks. Your share could reach the exact person who can help save his life.

Thank you for opening your heart to a baby who so desperately needs a miracle today. Together, we can help Baby Alfi heal and give him the healthy, happy future he deserves.

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