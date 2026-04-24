Help Andrew Recover From Motorcycle Accident

Our friend Rick Clevidence's son Andrew was involved in a motorcycle accident yesterday in Tucson. Andrew is in the hospital in critical condition in the ICU with a broken back, broken neck, clavicle, ribs, broken foot, and broken hand, and every scan finds new broken bones.





Andrew has a long road to recovery ahead and won't be able to work for a while. Rick and his family need support as they navigate this difficult time and the costs that come with it.





If you can help at all, any little bit will be appreciated. We'll post updates as we get them. Thank you for standing with Rick and his family during this time. Please keep them in your prayers.