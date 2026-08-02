Help Andrew Fight Stage 4 Lung Cancer

My husband Andrew was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer at the beginning of this summer. What started as a severe stomach ache turned into 9 days in the hospital with test after test, chemo, and radiation. In less than two months, he's gone from a 250lb hardworking mechanic working full time with no health problems to unable to work, walk without assistance, down to 200lb and over 1000 pages of medical records that started as 3 pages.





Chemo has shown some improvement, but he still has a long fight ahead. He still has spots on his lungs, liver, and neck. We are getting a second opinion in Texas at MD Anderson to explore other treatment options that could put him in remission and save his life.





This year we celebrate 16 years together, and we're hoping for many more. We're truly blessed and thankful for the help we've received. Your support and prayers mean everything to us as Andrew fights his way through this.