Help Aida's Family As They Lose Her To Cancer

My dear friend Aida has terminal cancer and has fought so hard for 8 years. Unfortunately this heartless disease is up for the win. Since August 12, she's been in hospice with only a few days to live. She's been so brave and such an inspiration to all of us. Her courage and positivity is something I will never forget. Her loving family, three children and husband, who have been her greatest support are devastated.





The past three years have been extremely difficult financially. Aida hasn't been able to work, and the accumulated medical expenses and frequent hospitalizations have drained them. Now, on top of everything else, they are faced with eviction and in danger of losing their home.





I know we can come together to help the family through this impossible time.





I'm asking for any contribution. Nothing is too small, all is appreciated. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for your generosity and for standing with them.