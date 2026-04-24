Help After Tree Fell on My Home

On August 18, 2026, a tree fell across my house. I had to evacuate with just my dogs, cats, and the clothes I was wearing. I'm staying at a friend's house right now, but I've lost so much.





I'm a service member, and I need help replacing my uniforms and other essentials. I also need to buy clothes, food for myself and my pets, a bed, and bedding to start over.





I'm grateful for any donation. Your support would mean so much to me and my animals during this time.