Help After Head-On Car Accident

I was in a head-on car accident when a driver sped through a red light and hit me. I only have PLPD insurance, which doesn't cover my own vehicle, so I've lost my car, and with it, my access to the job I depend on. My work requires me to be constantly on the road, and without a vehicle, I can't do it. I was going on 7mile turning left onto gill and as natural driving when it’s yellow the cars all slow down and come to a halt. Not this lady. She sped thru the light while it was red. I turned late to make sure everyone was stopping, but she decided otherwise. She wasn’t going to stop. Smacked me head on and into my driver side door as I was turning. Smashed my head into the window and all airbags were deployed. Anything helps the cause I just need to get another car. So I can continue working. I’m a single male without the funds to pay for all my bills along with a new vehicle, and the credit isn’t good enough to lease. So anything will help towards a car to get me from point a to point b. Thanks so much.





I'm raising funds to help me get back on the road and return to work. Your support would mean so much during this difficult time. Thank you for standing with me.