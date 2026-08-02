Help a Young Man Support His Siblings

I want to help my friend in Gambia who is facing an incredibly difficult situation. At just 20 years old, he lost both his parents and is now raising his siblings alone. Without support, he's struggling to meet their most basic needs.





Right now, he needs help with food, clothes, and house repairs for himself and his siblings. These are everyday necessities that are hard to come by without assistance.





Your support would mean so much to him and his siblings. Thank you for standing with us.