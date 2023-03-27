Help a veteran

Jeff is a hardworking man who is doing everything he can to make ends meet. Unfortunately, despite working, he and his wife have fallen behind on their rent and are now facing eviction from their home.

They have been given a short amount of time to come up with $4,000 to get caught up and prevent losing their home. This is an incredibly difficult situation, especially for two people who are working hard and simply struggling to keep up with the rising cost of living.

Jeff has always worked hard to provide for himself and his family, and asking for help is not something he takes lightly. Right now, though, they need a little support from friends, family, and anyone willing to help.

Any amount, no matter how small, can make a difference. Donations will go directly toward catching up on their rent and helping them avoid eviction. If you aren’t able to donate, sharing this fundraiser with others would mean just as much.

Thank you for taking the time to read Jeff and his wife’s story, and thank you for any support you can provide. Every donation and every share brings them one step closer to keeping their home.





Jeff proudly served his country during Desert Storm, putting his life on the line to protect and serve others. Today, despite his service and sacrifice, Jeff is struggling to get the help he needs from the VA. He has continued working and doing everything he can to support himself and his wife, but financial hardship has left them facing the possibility of losing their home. It is incredibly frustrating that a veteran who served during Desert Storm can give so much to his country and then feel like the system he served is refusing to help him when he needs it most. Jeff and his wife are now desperately trying to come up with $4,000 to prevent eviction and keep a roof over their heads. Any support, whether financial or simply sharing their story, would mean the world to them during this difficult time.