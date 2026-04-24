Help a Single Mother Replace Her Vehicle

A single mother has lost her life savings and her only vehicle when a care worker stole from her while she was recovering from medical complications post op. Not only have these health issues have made it impossible for her to work outside of the home, the lack of legal support to recover the stolen vehicle has left her unable to get to follow-up appointments or shop for groceries for her children.





A new vehicle would restore her ability to handle these essentials and take the steps she needs to successfully provide for her children again.





Your support would mean so much to her and her children during this difficult time.