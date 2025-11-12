Help a Single Mom Rebuild After Loss

I'm a single mother who's been hit hard by a series of setbacks, and I'm reaching out for help.





After fleeing an abusive family situation, I was also recently in a car accident and lost my car. I managed to buy a used car, but it turned out to be a lemon, I lost that money too. Now I'm without transportation, which has made everything so much harder. I've been taking Ubers to get around, which drains what little I have left. When I can't afford that, I'm walking long distances just to get the necessities I need.





Without a car, getting to and from work has become nearly impossible. I've also lost my permanent housing. I have no family to rely on and no one to turn to for help. There is so much more to my struggle.





I'm exhausted, burned out, and discouraged. Right now, I'm drowning, and I need support to get back on solid ground. Thank you for standing with me.