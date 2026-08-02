Help a Single Mom Keep Her Job and Home

I'm a working full-time mother of three, and I'm facing a crisis I can't solve alone.





My car was repossessed two months ago because I fell behind on payments. Without it, I can't get to work, and my job is in jeopardy. I've applied to government agencies for rental assistance, but they said I don't qualify under their standards. I have no financial support from them, and no help from family either.





I'm a survivor of domestic violence, and I've been doing my best to regain stability on my own. But it's hard doing it alone. Right now, I need help covering what I've fallen behind on, my car payments and rent, so I can keep my job and stay housed for my children and me.





Without financial assistance soon, I will lose everything. Your support would mean so much to my family during this time. Thank you for standing with us.