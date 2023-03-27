Help a single mom in Detroit secure safe housing.

My name is Rose, and I’m a working single mom in Detroit raising three children. I’m in the process of being approved for a new home, and expect to know by Friday. Due to financial hardship, I need help covering the $3,950 move-in costs, including security deposit and moving expenses. I work and will be able to manage my monthly rent, but coming up with the full move-in amount all at once has been a challenge. I’m asking for help to give my children a safe, stable place to call home. Every donation, no matter the amount, brings us one step closer. If you’re unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser with others would mean just as much. Thank you for taking the time to read our story and for any support you can provide.



